Swami Chinmayanand gets bail

BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand was accused of rape by a law college student. The girl said that Chinmayanand used to sexually harass her at a college run by him. After over two months in jail, Swami Chinmayanand was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

“The Allahabad High Court granted bail to former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of rape. It’s clear that Judiciary is influenced, directed and controlled from backdoor. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao is phantasy ! Civil society must speak up agst it”, tweeted Suresh Kumar Boity.

The accused was arrested under IPC Section 376C. Chinmayanand had used his position to harass the young girl who was a student at his college. The 23 year old girl was also later arrested by police for trying to take bribe from Chinmayanand after making the accusation.

The police had delayed Chinmayanand’s arrest citing many reasons. Finally when the arrest happened, he complained of chest pain and illness due to which the arrest got prolonged. The 73 year old accused was a prominent BJP leader.

