Tajinder Mehra: A one-handed boy became an example, as soon as he was born, the family wanted to sell it to the eunuch for 20 thousand

By Sahil Razvii | Newzhook.Com

New Delhi. 27 years ago a son was born in a family of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Instead of being happy, the parents were sad because the son did not have a hand. Because of this, it did not get the love of the parents even for just two months. Then it was dealt with a eunuch for twenty thousand rupees. My name is Tajinder Mehra.

Aunt did not let her nephew

Innocent son Tajinder was about to reach Kinnar’s hands after being sold for twenty thousand, on the same day his aunt came as a messiah in his life. Instead of letting her family’s ‘blood’ go into the hands of the people, the aunt decided to raise it by raising it.

Example is the life of Tajinder Mehra

The son from whom his parents turned his back, today his life is an example for those who give up. Underestimating themselves because of disability. Despite not having a hand, Tajinder Mehra did what many normal boys could not do.

Tajinder Mehra interview

According to One India, Tajinder Mehra narrated the whole story of avoiding being sold to eunuchs, staying at aunt’s house, becoming a gym trainer and bodybuilder, battling financial crisis in lockdown and now trying to open his own gym.

Who is Tajinder Mehra ?

Presently, Tajinder Mehra is recognized as one of the best body builders and best gym trainer of Delhi. Tajinder Mehra was born on December 11, 1993 in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, to Saroj Devi, an auto driver, Rajkumar, who sweeps the houses. He has an elder brother, Davinder Singh. He is also an auto driver.

Parents consider only uncle and uncle

Tajinder Mehra says that his aunt Preeti and uncle Omprakash are his parents. Real parents were not happy if they were born with one hand. I was starting to feel like a burden to them. That’s why I got a deal with the eunuch for twenty thousand and threw me out of the house.

When aunt came as the messiah

When Tajinder was two months old, the family wanted to sell them to the eunuchs. When aunt Preeti, who lives in Karmpura, Motinagar, Delhi, came to know about this, she came to her brother Rajkumar’s house and insisted that she would not allow her family’s blood to be sold. When the brother-in-law expressed their inability to raise the disabled child, they brought Tajinder to their home. He has had them since then.

Tajinder could study till 10th standard

Tajinder says that because of not having a hand, he was ridiculed everywhere in his childhood. As such he studied till the tenth standard. At the same time, I became fond of exercising. Used to exercise at home. Joined a government gym in Motinagar. There was no trainer there. He used to exercise by himself. Then one day I met Dinesh Kumar. He used to run a private gym named ‘P Academy’.

When Dinesh Kumar Became Helpful

in the year 2009, Tajinder joined Dinesh Kumar’s gym ‘P Academy’. His fee was Rs 12 hundred per month. Along with this, extra expenditure had to be made on diet, but Dinesh Kumar proved to be helpful. Fee waived. Took the cost of the diet. Always inspired to keep going.

Participated in competitions in Banaras and Delhi

After joining Dinesh Kumar’s gym, Tajinder Mehra’s body also took steps towards becoming a builder. Participated in the North India competition held in Banaras in the year 2016 and finished third. Then also tried his hand at Foundation Games in Delhi. Finished second twice.

The death of the uncle is the biggest sorrow

Tajinder says that everything was going well till 2015-16, but during that time Fufa ji Omprakash died. It is the biggest sorrow for me. Wanted to work to run the household expenses. Wanted to give gym training to people, but did not get the work due to having one hand. Then Dinesh Kumar gave the job of gym trainer for 12 thousand per month.

Dreams shattered in lockdown

Due to the Corona epidemic, there was a nationwide lockdown in the year 2020. Gyms closed completely. There was no source of income. When there was some relaxation in the lockdown, he started plying non-veg in Karmapura, but the policemen did not allow him to run.

Now Tajinder wants to open his own gym

Tajinder says that even though he does not have an arm, he is a great gym trainer. He has proved himself on many occasions. In such a situation, I want to open my own gym, but financial constraints are becoming a hindrance in the way. I am trying bank loan. Many others are also ready to help. Hope your own gym dream will come true soon.

