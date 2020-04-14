‘Talenteers’ seeks to identify disabled talents through social media during this lockdown period

Simran Chawla, a visually impaired beauty pageant winner, is hosting an online talent show called ‘Talenteers’. It is exclusively for people with disabilities and they can do it sitting in the comfort of their homes. Participants can send in photos and videos of their skills which will be posted on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The post with maximum number of likes will be the winner. ‘Talenteers’ is gathering attention for being unique and interesting.

The lockdown has been extended for another two weeks. Though it is a great initiative from the central and state governments, people are now worried about how the next two weeks of staying indoors are going to do to their mental health. People with disabilities are looking out for different options to engage in during this time. There are many online initiatives to engage in. Simran Chawla, who is visually impaired, was Miss Princess India for the year 2016-17. Simran has started an online initiative on Facebook and Instagram called ‘Talenteers’. This talent search hunt is something that people with disabilities can check out for fun while staying indoors during this lockdown.

Talenteers, providing opportunities online to disabled people

‘Talenteers’ is an online talent search hunt. There are many disabled people across India who are extremely talented but lacks opportunities. So ‘Talenteers’ will give them the right space to experiment with their skills.

Are you good at dance, music, playing instruments, modelling, painting, photography, acting or just anything else? All that the participant has to do is make video and send it across. The video with maximum likes will be winners of the contest. The first prize winner will get a cash award of Rs 800, first and second runners up will be awarded with Rs 500 and Rs 300 respectively.

I wanted to do something for people with disabilities during this lockdown period. So I decided to do it online as that is the ideal platform and people can do it from the comfort of their homes. Let disabled people come forward and showcase their talents- Simran Chawla.

Over 35 people have already applied for ‘Talenteers’. Those with autism, cerebral palsy, visual impairment and loco motor disabilities are going to be part of the venture.

Experiment with your skills sitting inside homes

The last date for sending in entries is 18 April and the results will be announced on 19 April. Entries must also include details like name, age, location, introduction of self, ambition in life, your talents, contact number, disability type along with picture or video.

Vinayana Khurana, a wheelchair user from Delhi was the first person to send in her poetry. “I was really interested in ‘Talenteers’. Also, I’am glad that Simran is doing something like this during this time. I must say that it is a great idea”, she says.

Send in your entries soon.

Check out the Facebook Link https://www.facebook.com/Talenteers-107522927575595/ and Instagram Link https://instagram.com/talenteers7?igshid=dftju7b5uc31

You can also E-mail them at talenteers7@gmail.com

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: