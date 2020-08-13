  • TN’s Differently Abled Welfare Department slammed for cancelling disability certificates in violation of RPWD Act

TN’s Differently Abled Welfare Department slammed for cancelling disability certificates in violation of RPWD Act

Hand of a person on a wheelchair

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 was amended such that disability certificates are valid across India. Yet the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons in Tamil Nadu is harassing the disabled community by cancelling disability certificates even when they shift within the state.

Tamil Nadu’s Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons is clearly in the dark when it comes to many provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016.

This is after frequent complaints of department officials cancelling disability certificates when a person shifts to a different district within the state of Tamil Nadu. This is when Section 58(3) of the RPWD Act clearly states that the disability certificate is valid across the country. Earlier the concessions and schemes of the State where the certificate was issued were only applicable. This changed with the amendment to the Act.

The most recent complaint came from a visually impaired young woman who was issued a disability certificate in 2010 at Thoothukudi, a city in Tamil Nadu. After marriage she moved to Thiruvanmiyur in the same state. When she approached the local office of the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons to avail of a scheme, she was told to apply for a new disability certificate as she had shifted to a place. Petitions to higher level authorities met with the same response.

Many such cases in Tamil Nadu, say activists

The matter has been taken up by the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

The Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons even has a prescribed pro forma for cancelling the old disability certificate! How can a specific department set up and mandated to address the rights of persons of disabilities be this ignorant about the RPWD Act? There is a state commissioner and a separate body set up and yet the ignorance is so blatant! –  S Namburajan, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers

TARATDAC says it has received many such complaints from persons with disabilities across the state.

“The excuse the department offers is that they are maintaining separate serial numbers across districts and hence a new disability certificate has to be issued every time”, adds Namburajan. “The Differently Abled Welfare Department officials have to safeguard the rights of the disabled, as per the Act, but the insensitivity of this department’s officials is shocking!”

The Universal Disability Identity Card (UDID) came about as a result of the relentless done by the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD). “It was at our insistence that the provision under Section 58(3) of the validity of the disability certificate across the country was inserted”, adds Muralidharan Vishwanath, General Secretary, NPRD. “This is a clear case of violation of the law in letter and spirit”.

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

disabled people during floods

Accessibility

After weeklong rains & floods, disabled people in Kerala breathe a sigh of relief

Tv Aishwarya in front of a painting

Accessibility

Challenges faced by the visually impaired during the Covid-19 pandemic. – Guest column by T V Aishwarya

allan disabled child

Get-hooked

Kochi-based auto driver Jose seeks support to raise his 11-year-old son with multiple disabilities

Image of trees swaying under Amphan effect

Headlines

Heavy rains cause landslide in Kerala, 15 dead

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Bethany Society Shillong are champs at the 4th national blind football tournament

Get-hooked

#WonderWoman - Challenges bring out the tough side of Divya Sharma, a visually impaired content writer

Get-hooked

#SiblingPower- Deaf siblings Sophia Joe & Richard Joe are riding high on their dreams

Get-hooked

Understanding Spinal Cord Injury- SCI