TN disability group wants action against cops accused in custody death for attacking disabled person

The brutal torture and murder of father-son duo Jayaraj and Benniks by cops in Tamil Nadu had sent shock waves across the country. Last week, The News Minute reported on how a person with disability was also tortured by one of the accused cops earlier this year. Based on these reports, December 3 Movement wants the state disability commissioner to take action against convicted cops under disabilities act.

It has been over two weeks since father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks were tortured and brutally murdered by cops at Santhakulam at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. All the four convicts who are policemen have been arrested. The incident throws light on sheer police brutality. Reportedly, cops who were involved in the murder of Jayaraj and Bennicks has a history of custodial violence. One of them Sub-Inspector Raghu Ganesh has beaten up a person with disability for which he did not face any charges. Prominent organization December 3 Movement that empowers people with disabilities in Tamil Nadu has sent a letter to the state persons for disabilities commissioner Johny Tom Varghese asking him to take speedy action and file a case against the perpetrators.

Tales of horror unleashed by cops

The shocking incidents of abuse, torture and harassment by Santhakulam cops were reported by The News Minute (TNM). December 3 Movement is gearing up to take action based on these reports.

One of the reports highlight the plight faced by a 34-year-old pastor named Lazares who was distributing pamphlets in a nearby village in Tuticorin when local’s complained. The pastor along with a few others who accompanied him were taken to the police station. SI Raghu Ganesh allegedly beat up Lazares and those who accompanied them. Amongst them was Ayyadurai, who had a disability. A few others including some Christian groups had to intervene to help Lazares, Ayyadurai and others. The incident happened on February earlier this year.

TNM also reports another case of a man named Vaiyapuri who fell prey to clutches of SI Balakrishnan, another accused in the Jayaraj-Bennicks case. Vaiyapuri was riding his bike over a bridge when cops stopped him. When they asked him for money, Vaiyapuri said he had only Rs 150 after which he was taken to the station and beaten up. Vaiyapuri sustained serious injuries on his thigh that left him with a life-long disability. He has been unable to walk properly ever since then.

December 3 Movement steps up for the right cause

The prominent Tamil Nadu NGO wants to make sure that no stone is left unturned for the victims to get justice. They want action to be taken against inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh under disabilities act.

“According to TNM reports, a disabled man was abused and a disability was inflicted on another man by the cops. December 3 Movement wants strict action to be taken against cops who have done this cruelty”, says TMN Deepak, Founder, December 3 Movement.

The letter to commissioner reads, ‘Honorable commission is also to understand that the CRPD invokes section 15(2) in its convention by garnering strength by recalling the convention against torture and other cruel, degrading, inhuman treatment or punishment. Having said the above, our disability jurisprudence is inclusive of interpretative jurisprudence of convention against torture as well’.

“We want the disability commissioner to take this up seriously. We hope the victims get justice without delay”, adds Deepak who criticized that the concerned official is acting very slow. “It is disheartening that no action has been taken yet for whatever reasons it maybe”, he adds.

Also Read: