Tamil Nadu extends lockdown with relaxations

Tamil Nadu, one of the worst affected states due to Coronavirus spread, has extended the state-wide lockdown till 30 September. This is soon after the center announced the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines two days back. Though the state is fixed on an extended lockdown, relaxations will be provided.

Hotels, malls, shops, resorts and places of worship can be opened from 1 September. While intra-state bus services will resume from 1 September, metro will open on 7 September. Shops outside containment zones can remain open even after 8 pm.

All companies have been advised to ensure that their employees work-from-home. But government offices, banks and other industrial companies can work with hundreds percent staffs from this week. Though inter-state train services are permitted in a limited manner, intra-state has not yet begun. The decision will be taken on 15 September. Domestic flights can also land at Chennai airport in a limited manner.

Film shooting can resume with few crew members, but spectators will not be allowed. People have been strictly asked to follow SMS which means social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing their hands.

Over 4 lakh people have been infected by Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. Over 7100 deaths have been recorded.