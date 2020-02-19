Madurai teachers to be trained in inclusive education practises under statewide programme

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is going to conduct classes in Madurai for teachers as part of the Inclusive Education of the Disabled at Secondary Stage. The classes will be aimed on how to provide inclusive education and reach out to children with disabilities. This is indeed a great initiative. Experts point out that these awareness classes must be held across India.

Eleven-year-old Rakesh* (name changed) studies at a local government school at Anaiyur, a small village near Madurai. Rakesh, who was affected by polio, struggles to attend school every day. What makes things worse is the insensitivity and neglect on the part of teachers and peers, say his parents. Such experiences are voiced by thousands of children across Tamil Nadu and the main reason is the lack of awareness among teachers and staff.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is out to change this in Madurai under the Inclusive Education of the Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS). The classes will start next week and is for teachers at the high school and higher secondary school level.

Need for inclusive education

This latest initiative by SSA has been welcomed by disability rights activists in Tamil Nadu.They believe this could change things for the better especially in rural parts of the state.

There are certain disabilities that need exclusive attention. Inclusive education must be seen as an idea or action for an inclusive society as well. In fact, the perspective of education needs more thought process. Educationists must put in serious thought to providing equal education to all. This initiative from SSA must not be confined to Madurai alone. It must be spread across India. – TMN Deepak, Founder, 3 December Movement.

Exclusive programs in Madurai

According to reports, more than 600 children with various kinds of disabilities are undergoing education at government high school and higher secondary schools under IEDSS. The training program will be held for teachers in Usilampetti, Thirumangalam, Melur and Madurai. Officials are yet to finalise the venue, dates, and number of teachers who will participate.

An official from SSA has been quoted saying to the Times of India, “The teachers will be sensitised about how to take care and teach children with special needs. Often teachers grow impatient without knowing what the child’s needs are and what he/she is going through. There are also different kinds of disabilities, with each requiring a unique approach from teachers”.

