Tanishq store in Gujarat attacked over ad

A store of popular jewellery brand Tanishq was attacked in Gujarat amid row over an advertisement that was withdrawn after vicious criticism on social media. The store manager was reportedly made to write an apology letter by the mob.

“Apologies to people of Kutch district for hurting sentiment of Hindus by broadcasting secular advertisement,” wrote the manager.

The advertisement showed an inter-faith marriage by Tanishq and became the talking point on the internet in India.

The ad was talking aboit unity butwas seen by many groups as promoting love jihad.

People started trending #BoycottTanishq after the outrage. Tanishq, eventually pulled the ad down on Tuesday.

In a statement, they explained “the idea behind the Ektavam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during this challenging time and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments, and the well being of our employees, partners and store staff.”