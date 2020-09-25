#TeachersSpecial- Love & affection from students is what makes Dr Mahadevi Hosur’s profession fruitful

5 September is celebrated as Teacher’s Day across India. In our month-long series #TeachersSpecial, we bring to you stories of teachers with disabilities who have made a positive change in the lives of students. Today, we feature 42-year-old Dr Mahadevi Hosur. Diagnosed with scoliosis, Mahadevi currently works as a ‘reader’, equivalent to assistant professor at the PMNM Dental College and Hospital at Bagalkot in Karnataka.

“The love and affection showered by my students is what makes my profession worthwhile”, says Dr Mahadevi Hosur, an assistant professor in Oral Pathology at the famous PMNM Dental College and Hospital at Bagalkot in Karnataka. Diagnosed with scoliosis at a young age, a disability could not break Mahadevi’s spirits. She was determined to pursue a career in the medical field. A successful teacher and most importantly loved by one and all, Mahadevi is looking ahead to reach out to more students in years to come.

Early years

Mahadevi’s childhood was spent in different parts of Karnataka as her father’s job demanded transfers quite often. Born with scoliosis, which causes a sideways curvature of the spine, Mahadevi was diagnosed quite early. Her parents realized that she was different from other children because her height was affected. She was very short. Like any other parents, they were worried too. Mahadevi was consulted by different doctors and a huge chunk of her father’s income was spent on her treatment.

“I could walk, do daily tasks and lead a normal life just like any other child. So my parents decided not to spend too much money on my treatment because I was fine. Moreover, there was lack of awareness about disabilities and also no good facilities that we could rely on. My family accepted my disability after which things became easier. I haven’t done any surgeries either”, she says.

But childhood was no cake walk for Mahadevi. Being short due to her disability, Mahadevi recollects how other children used to stare at her which made her uncomfortable.

“I still remember how I was excluded from the Saturday march past due to my height. I was not allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities or sports. All that did hurt me a lot as a child. But I had some great friends who made life better”, she says.

Foray into teaching

From a very young age, Mahadevi was determined to choose the medical field. But she was couldn’t get through MBBS due to various reasons, so chose Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) instead. According to her, college was inclusive and she could complete her studies.

But the real problem began when she started working. Unable to use the dental chair and other such practical difficulties, Mahadevi decided to opt for teaching dental studies instead of being a dentist.

Her first experience with teaching was as a tutor at a college where she spent one and half years teaching students. “I always was in awe of teaching career. So when I started teaching, I felt this is where I belong to”, she says.

After completing an MDS in Oral pathology, Mahadevi began working in the same college and she still works there. It has been over 12 years since Mahadevi took up the profession and she is falling in love with her job as each day passes!

A favorite amongst students

“After getting into the field, I got more interested and learnt more about teaching”, says Mahadevi with a smile.

Mahadevi says that she is able to give her all to the profession due to her lovable students and a bunch of great co-workers who are encouraging and supportive of her. “None of my students till date has looked at me as a person with disability. They give me so much of love and respect that I feel my job is so worthwhile. It is all the love that makes being a teacher a rewarding job”, says Mahadevi.

As part of her job, she has to do paper presentations, attend conferences and has ample research work too. “I know I’am at the right place. I’am thoroughly happy and satisfied with my job”, she signs off.

