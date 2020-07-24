Telangana admits to community spread of Covid-19

The Telangana health department has now practically admitted that there has been community spread of Covid-19 in the state. Director of health services G. Srinivasa Rao told reporters that the the virus has spread into the community and no one knows any longer who is a carrier and who is not.

Dr Rao, who is the state’s top manager of health services, warned that the next four to five weeks are going to be crucial. “We have had more cases in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits so far but they are now decreasing. But cases in tier two cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and the rest of the state are increasing,” he said.

Dr Rao blamed irresponsible people who are not following the basic safety precautions for the spread. He said that while most people are being careful, others are not.

People visit Hyderabad every day from the rest of the state and return after finishing their work. Among those are those who do not follow the safety of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance or personal hygiene. These people are spreading the disease to the rest of the state. – Dr Srinivasa Rao, Director of Health Services, Telangana

People have been urged not to ignore signs of ill-health such as fever, cold or other symptoms. They are being told to go to the nearest community health centre or a hospital and get themselves checked. “Follow the advice given and, if needed, people will be advised to take the Covid-19 test” he said.

Dr Rao said that people will have to get used to living with the virus. This means not inviting it into our lives but taking precautions of staying at home, wearing a mask when stepping out and maintaining social distance. “No one knows how long the virus is going to be around and everyone must take every possible step to protect themselves from Covid-19,” he said.

