Telangana CM orders strict action if people violate lockdown

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuessday said his government would have no choice but to impose total curfew and issue “shoot-at-sight” orders if people violated lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

At a media gathering, Rao said, “In the US, army had to be called in to enforce lockdown. If people don’t follow the coronavirus lockdown, a situation may arise where we’ll have to impose a 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders. I urge people not to let such a situation arise”. He said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide “total lockdown” for 21 days.

Rao has also urged all ministers, MLAs and corporators in Hyderabad to come on the roads to help police enforce the lockdown. Telangana has 36 coronavirus cases and over 19,000 are under surveillance. Action will also be taken against those who sold commodities at higher prices, said Rao.

Evening 7 pm to morning at 6 am, the curfew is imposed. No person will be allowed to move out. If there is an emergency dial 100, police will approach for help. Shops must be closed by 6 pm, if any shop found open a minute late, their license will be cancelled. Irrigation works can progress with high sanitisation and precautionary measures. – K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister

Passports of people who are at home quarantine will be seized as well. If they violate quarantine, their passports will be suspended.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi announced a three-week lockdown in the entire country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Watch in Sign Language