Telangana extends lockdown till 29 May

On Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a cabinet meeting to discuss about spread of COVID-19 in the state. Rao has decided to extend lockdown in the state till 29 May as a measure to control the virus infection. The curfew from 7 am to 7 pm is likely to continue till end of the month. Only essential shops will be opened across the state. On 15 May, the state government will take a review of the situation across Telangana.

There are six districts in red zone and eighteen in orange zone in Telangana. Capital city Hyderabad is being closely monitored as a red zone. Only nine are currently in the green zone. Some sectors in the state including industrial and agricultural have opened up for business during the lockdown period.

In Telangana, over 1085 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. 29 deaths have been reported in the state. Rao was amongst the chief ministers who requested the central government for an extended lockdowns since cases were rising in the state.

The central government had decided to extend lockdown till 17 May. Currently, different parts of India has been classified as red, orange and green zones according to intensity of virus infection.