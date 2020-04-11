Telangana woman rides 1,400-km to pick up son stranded during lockdown

There is nothing bigger in the world than a mother’s love. 48 year old Razia Begum from Telangana proved that. Razia drove 1400 kilometres in her scooter to pick up her son from Andhra Pradesh who was stranded there during the lockdown. Razia’s heart-warming story was shared widely on social media.

“It was a difficult journey on a small two-wheeler for a woman. It was fearsome in the nights with no traffic movement and no people on roads. But the determination to bring my son back overtook all my fears”, Razia told the PTI.

Razia’s son Nizamuddin had gone to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh two weeks back to drop his friend. That was when the lockdown was announced and he was stranded there. A worried Nizamuddin had no means to return back home. But Razia could not allow her son to go through the trauma alone. She decided to reach out to him by picking him up on her own. Since there were no other means of public transport, Razia had to rely on her own scooter. Razia refused to leave her elder son because she was worried he might get caught by the cops easily.

Razia took prior permission from the local police too. She started her ride on 6 April and reached Nellore the next day. She picked up her son on the same day and returned back to their home town. The doting mother also made sure to pack food for her son so that he doesn’t have to remain hungry throughout the journey.

Razia lost her husband 15 years ago. She has been living with her two sons since then. Nizamuddin is an aspiring doctor who has completed training for MBBS entrance exams.