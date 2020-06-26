Uddhav Thackery dials visually impaired telephone operator, praises his work

44-year-old Raju Chavan is a visually impaired telephone operator who works at a hospital in Mumbai. Last Monday, he got a call from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery congratulating him for the work that he has been doing during the Coronavirus times. Raju who is excited, wants to do his bit and stand in the forefront in the battle against Coronavirus.

Last Monday morning was just another regular working day for 44-year-old Raju Chavan. Visually impaired, Raju works as a telephone operator at Maharashtra state-run St. George’s Hospital at Fort in Mumbai. Around 12.30 pm, he received a call. It was none other than Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery! The minister called Raju to congratulate him for the work he has been doing during these Coronavirus times. Raju, who is in cloud nine, brims with excitement when he recollects the special day.

Hardworking & dedicated

Raju lost his eye sight while studying in college, reportedly due to a medical reaction. For the past eleven years, he has been picking up calls and helping people who need guidance.

Raju and his colleague Sandeep Shinde who has a physical disability works in shifts at the hospitals. During these times when most people are hesitant to go to hospitals, Raju ensures to mark his attendance at work every day without fail. In spite of having a choice to stay at home like how many of his colleagues do, Raju chose to go for work every day. Since there are hardly any public transport systems, he takes a bus to work.

During these tough times, Raju makes sure to not just speak to people over the phone, but also cheers up patients and their relatives on calls. He has been doing this since the past two months ever since the lockdown was declared.

Raju wants to do his bit to help out his seniors and doctors who are working hard right now.

Appreciation for Raju’s relentless work

When Uddhav Thackery came to know about Raju’s dedication, the minister immediately called him up to congratulate and pass on wishes.

“If everyone contributed their bit in a small way in this fight, we can win the war against the virus very soon. You are an inspiration to others. There are many people who show humanity now. I have respect for such individuals”, said Thackery who also pointed out that there are many warriors who are serving the state during the ongoing tough times.

Raju who feels wonderful to be appreciated has got more confidence now. He is going to work harder in days to come to stand in the forefront in the battle against Coronavirus.

Also Read: