Tensions rise between India & China over border issue

India has said that China has made three attempts to violate the border agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) over the last three days. It has also rejected China’s efforts to blame India for the rise in tensions.

Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava has accused China of engaging in provocative military moved on 29 and 30 August in an attempt to change the border status in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.

“The Indian Army responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity,” he said in a statement.

He also said that even as ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to tone down the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. “Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo”, he added.

India says China’s actions since May along the LAC are in violation of agreements and protocols between the two countries to ensure peace along the border/

It also said it was committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the LAC through peaceful dialogue.