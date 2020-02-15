Third Indian found positive for Coronavirus

On Friday, the Indian Embassy at Tokyo confirmed the third case of Coronavirus for an Indian on the quarantined Diamond Princess ship. The embassy also stated that all the three Indians are in a stable condition and that they are improving after undergoing treatment.

“IndianEmbTokyo says one more Indian crew has tested positive for #coronavirus on #diamondprincesscruise ship. That takes the total to 3 Indians now. All those who tested positive are being treated in hospitals. The rest are quarantined till 19th February”, said a journalist Maha Siddiqui.

‘Diamond Princess’ ship is currently docked at Yokohama in Japan. The ship has been quarantined after more than 3500 passengers were in it. Out of this over 200 have already been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Reports state that there are 138 Indians on-board the ship. The Indian embassy said that all three of them who were diagnosed will be given the best treatment.

Videos of the Indian crew from the cruise ship requesting for government help has been doing the rounds on social media. Many people tweeted requesting the government to take action to bring back the Indians on-board. “respected @DrSJaishankar we must get our people home”, tweeted Simarprit Singh.

Meanwhile, the first Indian who was diagnosed with Coronavirus from Kerala was discharged from the hospital after their condition became stable.