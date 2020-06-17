3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

On Tuesday early morning, three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. The place is nearly 60 kms away from Srinagar. Reportedly, the encounter that broke out at around 5 am ended by 6.30 am. AK-47 and INSAS rifles were recovered from the site. The encounter between 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the terrorists was one of victory for the military personals.

Though the encounter was started by 44 Rashtriya Rifles, the 178 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) soon joined. The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted that all the unidentified terrorists have been killed. Further details were not revealed. This is reportedly the fourth encounter in Shopian over a week.

Over the past few weeks, there were various terrorists attacks reported across Jammu and Kashmir. At least 30 terrorists have been killed in various encounters which is indeed a victory for the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police too.

