TikTok faces fresh backlash over challenge mocking people with cerebral palsy

TikTok, the popular Chinese video-sharing app was criticized for promoting videos of ‘Break Your Wrist Challenge’ that allegedly mocks people with cerebral palsy. TikTok has stated that they are removing the videos now. This is not the first time that TikTok has turned their heads towards videos that mocks disabled people. The trend is definitely not cool.

Social media challenges can be cool at times. They can be fun and something that keeps you interested when bored. But what if such challenges hurts the sentiments of an entire community? That is what TikTok’s latest ‘Break Your Wrist’ challenge has been doing on social media. This latest challenge, which has put TikTok in a negative light mocks people with cerebral palsy. Disability rights groups and many TikTok users are shocked at the insensitivity of the app makers towards people with disabilities. That is why the demand to take down the challenge has risen amongst social media users.

What is ‘Break Your Wrist’ challenge?

It is the duty of every human to respect their fellow beings. In fact, it is the most important part of human dignity. Social media trends like ‘Break Your Wrist’ is not only demeaning, it is in fact a punishable act under the law. So why does TikTok always fail to take down such videos immediately as soon it comes to their notice?

In ‘Break Your Wrist’ challenge, the dancer moves in an improper way. They are supposed to put their hands in the air, bend their wrists, put their hands across the chest and then bite their lips as part of the challenge. People with cerebral palsy have difficulty in movements with their muscles. Many people who dances to the insensitive challenge have still not even realized that this is a challenge that mocks people with disabilities.

The urgent need to take down ‘Break Your Wrist’ challenge

TikTok has always faced a lot of criticism for mocking the disabled community. Last year, in a statement by TikTok, they said that they had purposely removed videos of disabled people from their latest feeds. A few weeks back, ‘Autism Challenge’, mocking movements of people with autism was also popular on the Chinese video-sharing app. They later apologized for that and removed the challenge. But why does it take many social media users and activists to show them the wrongs of such challenge? The latest ‘Break Your Wrist’ is not any different. It has hurt the sentiments of many people with disabilities, especially those with cerebral palsy.

Such videos are not cool. They are abusive and needs to be put down at the earliest. TikTok has said that they are on it and removing the videos without delay.

Social media reactions

Many social media users expressed their shock and were completely aghast at the videos being popular. TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio, who has a huge fan following, was one amongst those who wanted the challenge to end.

“hello everyone, there is a sound going around on tiktok making fun of disabilities. that is completely unacceptable, wrong, and the fact that people think that the ”trend” is not disrespectful and disgusting is not okay!”, tweeted Chalrie D’Amelio.

“Hey @tiktok_uk why is it not against guidelines to allow a video / dance that mocks people with cerebral palsy? The dance from adoreee_dee that has been reported to you hundreds of times is so offensive but you’re okay with that?”, tweeted Abbie.

