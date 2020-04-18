Some tips to promote independence in people with disabilities

Most of the times, disabled people are doubtful of whether they can live an independent life. But it is important to make sure that you stay positive and happy during tough times. For disabled people, being independent is not a tough task. Read on to know how.

Unlike earlier days, disabled people are more independent now. Thanks to technological advancements, they are able to do things on their own with minimal support from others.

Being independent helps in enhancing self-confidence, self-esteem and pride. It is definitely not an easy task, but is something that can be done with caution and practice. It can be hard to experiment and explore the unknown. But isn’t life all about going beyond the comfort zones?

Vinayana Khurana is a wheelchair user from Delhi. She is a poet and writer too.

Being able to think independently is what matters the most. This can happen regardless of being a wheelchair user. You need not be necessarily physically independent to do something in life. Independent thoughts and a free mind can do wonders to your life- Vinayana Khurana.

Here are some tips to promote independence in people with disabilities

Confidence is the key– Building confidence in a disabled person is very important in order to help them become independent. This is not an easy task. A disabled person can take some help from their family, friends and caretakers for this. Unless a person builds confidence, they cannot take important steps or decisions in life. This can be done slowly, over a period of time.

Move on with positivity– Being disabled can bring challenges in life. But a disability is clearly not end of the road. When you have a disability, chances are high of feeling tensed, anxious and worried. This can be more when you want to take important decisions. But stay positive and move ahead with confidence and energy. A positive outlook is essential to succeed in life.

Be social and get into community activities– Sometimes, society might look at a disabled person differently. But let that not stop you from doing things that you love. Be part of social activities and interact with more people around you. This can begin from your home. You can start doing this by helping your own family members finish chores and activities. Try and find community groups near you with people who share your same interests.

Engage in more activities– Gone are days when people believed that disabled people cannot do things on their own. You can find out jobs that suits and interests you. There are many jobs that you can do from home. Want to run a business? Disabled people can apply for many schemes and loans too. It is important to engage in activities so that you stay positive. That helps you to become independent in the long run.

Grace Santosh, who has a son with autism believes in standing by her son to help him stay positive and independent.

“Focus on the positives and take your child along for everyday activities. Stay consistent. Praise and encourage them whenever you get a chance. When you praise them, it makes them feel good”, She says.

