4 things parents can do to support their children with learning disabilities during lockdown

Many parents are worried about how to reach out to their children with learning disabilities during the lockdown period. With right guidance, kids can learn new things and enjoy this lockdown with their parents by staying indoors. Read on to know how.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lifestyle of people across the globe. Many have shifted their work to homes and stepping outdoors has now become a threat to life. People with disabilities are one of the most vulnerable during a pandemic. Hence, experts have asked them to stay indoors to be safe.

Many children with disabilities, especially those with neuro-developmental disabilities, are one of the most affected due to lockdown. They are confined to their homes. Some of them who are hyper-active find it extremely hard to handle staying indoors for a long time. In the case of children with learning disabilities, parents face challenges too. In most of the Indian cities, the lockdown has not been taken off. Reports suggest that people must stay indoors for the next few months as well.

Vivek Thomas from Bengaluru has a ten year old son with dyslexia. Vivek says that during the lockdown, he has bonded in a great way with his son which otherwise wouldn’t have happened if he was working.

Both of us got a lot of time to spend with each other during the lockdown. So we are trying to support each other. He has started painting and is really good at it. So once the lockdown gets over, I plan to send him to a professional artist who can help him better. I believe academics is important. But understanding what your child is good at is most important than anything else. – Vivek Thomas, Parent

Check out some tips that parents can follow during this lockdown period

Get them involved in daily household tasks – Due to lockdown, domestic maids are unable to make it to work. So parents are often multi-tasking household and office work. This is the time to seek help from your child. Assign them small jobs like cleaning, mopping and washing the dishes. This will definitely help them in the long run as well.

– Due to lockdown, domestic maids are unable to make it to work. So parents are often multi-tasking household and office work. This is the time to seek help from your child. Assign them small jobs like cleaning, mopping and washing the dishes. This will definitely help them in the long run as well. Let their creativity unleash – Children with learning disabilities might find it hard to cope up with school, textbooks and exams. But most of them are very creative and are exceptionally good in arts and crafts. This lockdown is the ideal time to unleash your child’s creativity. Introduce them to music, painting, dance and crafts. See what they show interest in. This is also a great way to keep your child engaged.

– Children with learning disabilities might find it hard to cope up with school, textbooks and exams. But most of them are very creative and are exceptionally good in arts and crafts. This lockdown is the ideal time to unleash your child’s creativity. Introduce them to music, painting, dance and crafts. See what they show interest in. This is also a great way to keep your child engaged. Develop social and emotional skills – Both parents and child have a lot of time to stay indoors during the lockdown. A learning disability and challenges of growing up but having to stay indoors can lead to mood swings in your child. Reach out to your child with love and support. Understand that their brain learns things in a different way. Try and introduce them to activities that they would love to do.

– Both parents and child have a lot of time to stay indoors during the lockdown. A learning disability and challenges of growing up but having to stay indoors can lead to mood swings in your child. Reach out to your child with love and support. Understand that their brain learns things in a different way. Try and introduce them to activities that they would love to do. Celebrate your child – Every person has their strengths and weaknesses. Though the world is highly competitive, do not force your child to win the rat race. There is a lot of time to understand more about your child and as a parent that is just what you must do. Most importantly, let them stay indoors and learn more about their own self.

About parents reaching out to children, Trupti Patil, Founder, Aarambh Special School says, “Unless parents are ready to accept the child for what they are, the child will not be confident to face the world. Know how you can help your child in different ways. Patience and understanding is the key. Make sure that your child is comfortable with you so that they can reach out to you when help is needed”.

