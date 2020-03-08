Some tips to help you and your child with autism connect

Even today, most parents with autism are unaware on how to connect with their child who is under the autism spectrum. By following a few tips, you can make your’s and your child’s life exciting and happy. After all, a disability cannot stop you from making your life beautiful and fruitful.

Having a child with autism can be overwhelming and might even cause anxiety amongst parents. But unlike earlier days, people are more aware about autism. Through early intervention and diagnosis, parents are doing their best to reach out to their child who has autism. Patience is the key. By providing them with the right support and guidance from a young age, children with autism can do really well in life, just like their peers.

Archana Patil, who has a son with autism, believes that parents must stand by their child through all odds to bring out the best in them.

Even today, most parents who have a child with autism refuse to take them out or to social gatherings. They think it might get hard for the child. All you need to do is prepare them for it. There are no excuses for not including your child in mainstream activities. – Archana Patil, Parent to child with autism

Do you have a child under the autism spectrum? Here are some ways to help you and your child connect.

Your child is your priority – When you have a disabled child, they demand more attention and care. In order to connect with your child, you need to put them as your first priority. It is important to reach out to them whenever they need you. At the same time, let them explore the outside world while you keep a watch out for them.

Include your child in family matters. – Even today, many parents are hesitant to take their disabled child outdoors for family get together and functions. Just like you, your friends and family must also be acquainted to your child. Include your child in all family matters including shopping, visiting relative's homes and family dinners. They must feel that they are an essential part of the family just like everyone else.

Have a positive attitude – Parents must understand that having a disabled child is not end of the tunnel. There are so many things to explore for you and your child together. When the going gets tough, maintain a positive attitude. Let your child also look at it and feel great because positivity is contagious. It makes things easier for everyone around you. It can benefit your entire family as well.

Encourage your child's interests – Children with autism can be really good at arts, crafts or even writing. Find out what excites and interests your child more. You can also help them join classes so that they can learn what they love. It will also help your child with autism to socialise with their peers.

