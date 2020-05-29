Check out these helpful tips while raising a child with Down syndrome

Most parents are scared and doubtful on how to raise their child with Down syndrome. It is not end of the tunnel. There are so many opportunities for youngsters with disabilities. But parents have to stand by them through all odds and obstacles. Check out these helpful tips while raising a child with Down syndrome.

The diagnosis of your child with Down syndrome can be stressful for parents, especially to those who are unaware about the disability. It is always best to seek help, especially from experts. But as a parent or caretaker, it is important to support the child as well as your own self.

Unlike earlier days, parents have more access to resources that can help children with the developmental delay. There are many experienced doctors and therapists whom you can reach out to as well. So get the best help for your child so that they can lead an independent and happy life.

Manohan Tejam’s 26 year old son Sameer Tejam has Down syndrome.

A parent who has a child with Down syndrome must be very understanding and patient. Just like any other child, their behaviour starts changing when they grow up. Parents must understand that- Manohar Tejam.

Here are four helpful tips while raising a child with Down syndrome

Connect with other parents who have children with Down syndrome– There are many support groups and organizations where parents who have children with Down syndrome gets together. You can be a part of such ventures. Support groups are there on social media and WhatsApp. So you don’t even have to step out of your home. By connecting with other parents, you can know more about the disability. Understand that each child is different. Also understand your child’s strengths and weaknesses.

Look out for good therapists and doctors– Doctors and therapists have a huge role to play in lives of people with Down syndrome. There are different guidelines that needs to be followed for their treatment as well. Do not completely rely on the internet for information. Make sure that your child visits a good therapist or doctor frequently.

Communication is key– Some children with Down syndrome are verbal and some others are non-verbal. This is due to low muscle tone and other factors. Every parents must find a way to communicate with their child in order to know them better. Do not push them away when they are trying to communicate something to you. Try to understand what they have to tell you because that is what good parenting is all about.

Focus on your child’s strengths– Every child has their own set of strengths and weaknesses. It is the same for children with Down syndrome too. They have their own personality as well. Give them opportunities to explore so that they can also know what they are good at.

“One of the most important things that parents must keep in mind is that they must believe in their child. People with Down syndrome are capable of achieving many things in life. Just that they lack opportunities. They love arts, dance and crafts. Nowadays, there is a lot of support system for parents who have children with Down syndrome. Social media always lends a helping hand. Parents can talk and discuss things amongst each other. So make use of all these opportunities”, says Parini, Parent of child with Down syndrome.

Watch in Sign Language