Five tips for disabled people to stay positive during a pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic and ongoing crisis has not been easy for people around the world. In fact, it has been tougher for people with disabilities. That is why it is important to focus on both physical and mental health during these times. Here are some ways to stay positive during the pandemic.

There is so much of negative news happening in the world right now. With the Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, people are left with no option but to stay indoors. These are times when you need to be optimistic and focus on the positives and mental well-being. Everyone is trying to find a silver lining during these tough times. Social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands have become the new normal.

There are different ways to look at the brighter side of the world right now. When you are a person with disability, it is important to focus on the positives. You can spread good vibes to people around you, especially your family and friends.

Zeenath Sadar, a wheelchair user from Kerala says that she has been focusing family time during the pandemic. “Being a wheelchair user, I hardly used to go outdoors even before the pandemic began. But yes, it is important to focus on mental health right now because I see and hear a lot of negativity around me. Over the past four months, I have been a cooking a lot for my family because even they are around”, she says.

Here are some tips to stay positive amidst a pandemic

Do not get paranoid – News about coronavirus fills social media, TV channels and even WhatsApp. Some people try and become Covid experts themselves! Take in only the ones that are relevant. It is equally important to not get paranoid and scared when you get a normal cold, sneeze or cough which are symptoms of Covid. Consult a doctor immediately.

Eat healthy, exercise regularly – Now that you are staying indoors, there is plenty of time to focus on your physical health. This mainly includes eating healthy foods and exercising regularly. Make fresh fruits and vegetables an important part of your diet. Cut down on non-vegetarian foods and animal products. Drink plenty of water. If you are a wheelchair user or someone with mobility issues, find out work-outs that suits you.

Let it go – When you have a lot of time in hand, you tend to think about the past and other unfortunate incidents. That is why it is important to let go off them. Traumatic events and bad memories take time to heal. Do not let that take over your happiness and peace.

Focus on the positives – Experts have asked everyone to stay indoors because that is the only way to protect yourself and others from being infected by Coronavirus. That is exactly what you need to do as well. Spend time with your family, read books, watch interesting movies and TV shows. You have a long list to do! Basically, make sure that you have something to look forward to.

Connect with friends– It is not advisable for your friends to visit you right now. Social media is indeed a great boon during these times. Connect with your long lost school friends or an ex-colleague! Video calls have become normal now. So missing your friend? Video call them immediately.

These basic tips can help you spend your time wisely and also in a positive manner. Try them out from today!