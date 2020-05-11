Check out these five ways to support people with disabilities

People from the disabled community face discrimination in all sectors of the society. That is why it is important to know about inclusion and spread the right message about it as well. Check out some ways to support people with disabilities.

When it comes to inclusion of people with disabilities, there is still a long way to go in the society. Even today, disabled people are side-lined and not treated in par. The laws that have been introduced to protect rights of people with disabilities is not rightly implemented in most parts of the world, and India is not an exception.

It is high-time for inclusion to be common in work places, social circles and amongst family members too. Including disabled people in all activities helps them to boost self-esteem and confidence. Negative attitudes of people are the biggest barriers to inclusion.

Satish Kumar, a wheelchair user from Chennai works with a leading bank in the city and has some tips to support disabled people at workplaces.

One of the most important factors is having an accessible work place. In my case, my office has ramps and accessible toilets too. My colleagues are great fun to work with. So in case there is some delay in my work due to my speed, they help me. It is important to have that balance. We need to maintain a good relationship with our colleagues- Satish Kumar, wheelchair user.

Check out these five ways to support people with disabilities at workplaces and social circles

Accessibility forms core of inclusion– Whether it is at workplace or any other public places, accessibility is very important in order to include people with disabilities. Most of the disabilities demand assistive devices and they are an integral part of the lives of every disabled person. If you have employed a disabled person, then ensure to make the work place inclusive. If you have a friend or relative with a disability, try to understand their needs and demands when it comes to accessibility.

Respect is mutual– Every human being wants to be treated with love and respect. So while interacting with a disabled person, make sure that you show respect in order to get it back. Speak to them directly and listen when the other person talks. Showing lack of interest and engaging in other activities when a disabled person talks only makes you a weird person.

Offer help only when asked– People think that a disabled person needs help all the time. Understand that disabled people are very independent. They carry on with their lives just like everyone else, most of the times with the help of their assistive devices. So running towards them to offer help is not required. Lend them a helping hand only if they ask you to.

Personal space matters– When you are interacting with a disabled person, make sure that you do not unnecessarily check out their assistive devices. Want to take a look at it? Ask for permission. Leaning towards a wheelchair or checking out walkers and canes is not cool. Assistive devices are an integral part of the lives of disabled people.

Spread message of inclusion– You can be a torch bearer of inclusion in your own way. Try and use social media for it because it has a huge reach. Read on more about the disability space and spread the right messages to you friends, family and colleagues. This is a great way to support people with disabilities!

