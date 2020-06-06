4 tips on how to be independent as a wheelchair user

Being independent as a wheelchair user can be tough for the first few years. But with right guidance and motivation, you can do it. Are you a wheelchair user? Then you must check out these tips on how to stay positive and independent while being on a wheelchair.

Sometimes, being on a wheelchair can be difficult and challenging. But having a disability need not stop a person from pursuing what they like or leading an independent life. Remember that there might be a thousand people to pull you back. But you are your own hero to lead a good and happy life!

Unlike earlier days, wheelchair users have many opportunities to become independent. Thanks to technology for that! Even day to day activities are now easier. But more than everything else, your right attitudes and positive outlook towards life matters.

Zeenath Sadar, a wheelchair user from Kochi says that accessibility plays an important role for wheelchair users to be independent in today’s world.

Sadly, most of the public places are inaccessible due to which wheelchair users find it hard to even get out. But our homes must be made wheelchair friendly. Do we have any other option? More than anything else, the right attitude towards life is what matters the most. We have our own strengths and weaknesses. Identify that and learn to do things on your own with minimal help from others. – Zeenath Sadar, wheelchair user.

Are you a wheelchair user? Then you must check out these tips

Follow your interests– Love dance, music, painting, photography or other arts? Then follow it. You do not have any limitations because you are disabled. There are many alternatives to traditional learning methods and you can follow that without difficulty. Participate in activities that you like. Plan for meet ups with other wheelchair users too. You can share your likes and dislikes with like-minded people.

Overcome your fears– Every human being has their own fears and concerns. When you are a wheelchair user, chances of being anxious are high. But do not let that overtake you in any way. Understand that you are much more than your anxiety. You can seek clinical help if needed. Talk to your friends and relatives who can instill a positive attitude in you. Remember, being a wheelchair user does not mean limitations.

Want accessibility? Start from your home– It is true that most of the public places are inaccessible for wheelchair users. That is why many are unable to do things independently outdoors. But you can always make your own house accessible because everything starts from home! Install ramps and rails, have an accessible kitchen where you can easily access things and making bathrooms wheelchair friendly are good for a start. You can get outside support in modifying your home. It can be done easily within your budget.

Be your own advocate– In a highly competitive world where everyone is busy taking care of themselves, you have to be your own advocate to become independent and positive. Know more about your disability so that you can make others also aware about it. Unless you have accepted your disability and plans to move ahead, no one else can help you. Only you can talk about yourselves better than anyone else.

Wheelchair user Preetha Thonnakkal feels that being independent with a disability is not really easy. “A wheelchair user has to literally struggle to move around because all places are inaccessible. If you are a women, it becomes even more difficult. Will power is very important. Most importantly, independence to me is being economically stable. If you can earn your living, then nothing like it which helps you boost your confidence and happiness”.