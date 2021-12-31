Top 10 Accessibility and Inclusive Design Highlights of 2021

The scope of innovation in this world is expansive. Taking a more inclusive approach and broadening the idea of accessibility can enable people with disabilities live independently and participate in society on an equal basis with others. As we bid adieu to 2021, lets have a look at the top accessibility and inclusive design highlights of the year.

McDonald’s India Unveils New EATQUAL Packaging Design

The brand launched a heartwarming brand film created by DDB Mudra that showcases how EatQual makes the experience of enjoying McDonald’s burgers easy and delightful for its guests that have limited upper hand mobility. McDonald’s India launched the packaging by hosting individuals with limited upper hand mobility in their restaurants across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai who enjoyed their favourite burgers in the new EatQual packaging.

Innovation Challenge to encourage startups to build Cloud Based Web Accessibility Reporting Tool

The Government of India launched an Innovation Challenge for Development of a Cloud Based Web Accessibility Reporting Solution under Digital India Initiative. It was the first time that any challenge was focusing and encouraging startups to come and build an accessibility tool that can bridge the accessibility gap in India.

Paper on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Climate Action

Disability Inclusive Climate Action COP26 Advocacy Paper highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change and the possible adverse impacts of climate mitigation and adaptation activities on persons with disabilities. It also proposes measures to ensure the inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations in climate-related decision-making.

Global disability rights campaign WeThe15 brings 30 countries together

Multiple leading international organizations have come together to launch WeThe15 ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo. It aimed to be the largest human rights movement in history, representing the lives of 1.2 billion disabled people worldwide. Over 125 landmarks around the world were bathed in purple light on Thursday night, including Rome’s Colosseum, London’s Eye, New York’s Empire State Building, and Tokyo’s Skytree Tower. It marked a moment to honor the world’s 1.2 billion disabled people.

Partnership Aims to Build Inclusive Housing Project

SCAN, the Chennai-based support group for families with disabled children, and real estate developer Akshaya Private Ltd tied up to start an inclusive housing project for people with disabilities. The larger vision of the project is to promote inclusion in every aspect of life.

Nike launches new GO FlyEase hands-free sneakers

Nike launched GO FlyEase – a wrap-around zipper solution that opens the back of the shoe near the heel-counter, making it easier to slide the foot in and out. It also provides sufficient lockdown and eliminates the need to tie traditional laces. The “easy off easy on” lace-less sneakers require no hands making it accessible for not just people with disabilities but for everyone.

Covid-19 Accessibility Bug Bounty by BarrierBreak to promote Digital Accessibility

Information can help stop the spread of COVID-19 but not everyone has equal access to critical lifesaving information about the pandemic. This is because most websites and apps related to COVID-19 around the world are inaccessible to people with disabilities. To celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day on 20 May, BarrierBreak, leaders in offshore Digital Accessibility testing and consulting announced the #CovidAccessibilityBugBounty campaign. It gave people across the world an opportunity to put their accessibility skills to use. All they need to do was take some time out to test COVID-19 websites and mobile apps in their countries and identify accessibility bugs.

AstroAccess Successfully Completes ZERO-G Parabolic Flight with Crew of 12 Disability Ambassadors

AstroAccess, an initiative dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in space exploration, and Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G) successfully completed a parabolic flight with a crew of 12 ambassadors with mobility, vision, and hearing disabilities on Sunday, October 17. The ZERO-G aircraft ascended to an altitude of 32,000 feet, at which point the vehicle commenced its parabolic maneuvers. Ambassadors carried out planned demonstrations over the course of 15 arcs, experiencing multiple minutes of weightlessness.

Apple rolls out new accessibility features for disabled people to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Apple announced a range of new accessibility features designed for people with disabilities. This includes people with mobility, vision, hearing, and cognitive disabilities. These features were announced to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Apple also announced a new sign language interpreter service called SignTime.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology – Shopping made easy for the disabled

Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology is a new method for consumers to shop in a grocery store. Consumers can use an app to enter the Amazon Go grocery store and then they can take anything they want from the shelves. They don’t have to stand in line for a cashier, instead all they have to do is put back what they don’t want and walk out of the store.

