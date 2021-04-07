Top 10 YouTube channels on Parkinson’s Disease to follow

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

No one else has done more to bring awareness to Parkinson’s Disease than Michael J. Fox who made his condition public in 1998. Fox was diagnosed in 1991. The foundation is dedicated to finding better treatments and ultimately, a cure. There are experts on the channel answering a range of questions regarding various symptoms as well as profiles of people living with the condition.

American Parkinson Disease Association

The American Parkinson Disease Association is the largest grassroots network dedicated to fighting Parkinson’s disease. It assists more than one million people in the United States. The featured video is on stem cells and Parkinson’s Disease.

Parkinson’s Foundation

Apart from talking about cures and therapies, this channel also talks about enjoyable activities that patients can carry out with their children and grandchildren. Caregivers of Parkinson’s patients need care too and this channel offers plenty of that with talks about mindfulness meditation. There’s even a video that shows ways to use Shakespeare’s poetry and plays to warm up the body and increase breath capacity. Check it out!

Parkinson’s UK

Hear directly from people living with Parkinson’s as well as the latest advances in research on this channel. There are videos on the benefits of music and yoga and the importance of nutrition. Check out the lovely profiles of patients like Caz who makes knickers for people with Parkinson’s.

Ian Frizell

The channel captures the journey of Ian Frizell, following diagnosis of early onset Parkinson’s Disease. Frizell underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery to control his symptoms. He shows the impact of his surgery. There is much to learn from his experience of fighting against the condition. The featured video talks about natural remedies.

Power for Parkinson’s

This is a channel run by a not-for-profit in Texas, United States offering free Parkinson’s exercise, dance and vocal classes. There are innovative ways offered to engage patients and caregivers. There’s an exercise class with balloons, tai chi and modified biking too! Check out this video that busts some myths.

Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s

Get information about exercise, nutrition, sleep, and medications on this channel. There are some useful videos on the importance of maintaining oral hygiene, intimacy and coping with depression. Check out this latest video.

Outpace Parkinson’s

The channel shows easy and simple lifestyle interventions that can help improve balance and flexibility and slow down the onset of Parkinson’s Disease. These include techniques like yoga, meditation, power of mind and dietary changes. The programme has been developed by Professor Sanjay Raghav who is a movement disorder specialist and a yoga teacher. The featured video is about improving balance.

Parkinson Place

From dance to boxing to nutrition, get tips about various aspects of living well with Parkinson’s Disease from this channel. Check out this video on calming foods.

Helping People with Parkinson’s

This channel features various aspects related to the condition. There are various techniques shown to improve balance as well as wheelchair exercises. Check out their latest video on neuro-alignment.