Total lockdown in Pune from 12-23 July

Empty street in Pune

A comprehensive lockdown has been announced for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from 13-23 July. The Maharashtra government says this is necessary as both cities reported a steady growth in the number of coronavirus cases. This means that only milk shops, pharmacies and doctors’ clinics, and emergency services will be allowed during the shutdown period.

The decision, says the government, will help break the chain of transmission. This was announced at a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. A detailed order on the lockdown will be issued soon.

Pune reported the highest single-day jump of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall count to 34,399 cases. The death count in the district stood at 978 with 34 more people dying off the infection on Thursday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, the industrial town, reported 573 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its COVID-19 total to 6,982.

Pune is the second worst-hit district in Maharashtra after Mumbai.

