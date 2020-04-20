Trains, flight unlikely to start operations from 3 May

All inter-state and international transport systems had to shut down operations across India due to the lockdown. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for a lockdown on 24 March till 14 April, which was later extended till 3 May. All transport systems were suspended due to the lockdown. According to reports, flights and trains are unlikely to resume operations after the lockdown ends. This is to control COVID-19 which is spreading at a rapid rate across India. If transport is resumed, chances are high of the infection spreading.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government.@MoCA_GoI @DGCAIndia @AAI_Official- Hardeep SIngh Puri, Union Civil Aviation Minister.

On Saturday, a group of ministers met Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh and the decision to not resume air and train transport anytime soon was taken.

All the airlines have been asked not to open bookings after 3 May. There were reports that air and rail transport will resume from 15 May. But the government has not yet confirmed it.

In India, over 15,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 500 people have been tested positive.