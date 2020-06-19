Trending Stories on NewzHook – 15 to 19 June

This week the Ministry of Human Ministry of Human Resource Development released guidelines for digital and online education. But there was just one chapter devoted to the needs of children with disabilities, which has come as a disappointment to experts.

Staying with online education, the constant exposure to devices has raised concerns about how to protect children from eye-related issues.

From Kashmir came the sad story of Ayaan Zaffar, an 11-year-old who became disabled in an accident inside his school. After various appeals, the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has finally stepped in.

The Kerala government has introduced a work from home initiative for government employees with children with disabilities. A great move but experts are saying something similar needs to be done for people working in the private sector too.

And finally this week was Autistic Pride Day and we showcased a bunch of youngsters who show the power of autism every day!

