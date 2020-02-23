Trending Stories on News Hook – 17 to 21 February

Its World Hearing Day on 3 March and ahead of that experts from the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to focus on hearing disability in his radio show Mann KI Baat. They are hoping the PM will agree and create greater awareness about the issue.

Welcome news coming from Madurai in Tamil Nadu where under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, secondary school teachers will be trained in inclusive education practices. Such awareness classes are needed across India say experts.

Braving Indian roads, German para cyclist Stefan Voormans successfully completed a 650-km cycling trip from Kolhapur to Mumbai in his specially designed cycle. Stefan did this to raise awareness about conserving the environment and orthopaedic disabilities.

About 10-15% of children in Indian classrooms have some kind of disability and don’t get the support they need to reach their full potential. Ummeed Child Development Centre is looking to address this gap through a two-year Inclusion Fellowship Programme.

And finally a brilliant performance by Team India at the BWF Brazil Para Badminton International in Sao Paulo where Indian para badminton players walked away with 10 medals.

