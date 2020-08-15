Trending Stories on NewzHook – 10 to 14 August

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The Delhi University started off the final year exam process for undergraduate and postgraduate students. However many disabled students were unable to attend as they could not arrange for scribes or assistive materials. A group of 15 visually impaired students moved Supreme Court demanding the exams be cancelled. They have asked that they be promoted on the basis of internal assessments.

It’s been a tough time for Kerala which has been reeling under severe floods. The natural disaster has once again underlined the vulnerabilities of disabled people who are seeking long term measures from the state government.

In our monthly campaign #RaiseAwarenessAboutSMA, Radhika and mom Usha share their journey coping with this condition.

Good news for disabled medical students in Maharashtra government medical colleges. Thanks to the persistent efforts of Aditya Sanjay Lohiya, a third year medical student. they will now get 20 minutes per hour as compensatory time while taking their exams.

And finally do watch the story of Jose, an auto driver from Kochi is seeking support to take care of his 11-year-old son Allan who has multiple disabilities.

This is all for this week's trending stories.

Understanding Stress of Moving House for Child with Autism

Understanding EFT - Emotional Freedom Technique

