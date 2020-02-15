Trending Stories on NewzHook – 10 to 14 February

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Love is in the air this week with Valentine’s Day and at NewzHook we had plenty of stories to reflect the magic.

First was the Love Weekend celebrations that kicked off on 14 February at all Big Bazaar stories. There are great offers until 16 February and a chance to take part in a Love Walkathon. Big Bazaar is going all out with its message of inclusion this V-Day.

What do youth with disabilities think about love and relationships? What are their dreams and aspirations? That was the focus in our special Valentine’s Day feature.

And in our February campaign #AllYouNeedIsLove, we featured the story of prominent disability rights activist T M N Deepak and his wife Alphonse Ratna.

In other news, the prestigious Oscar awards ceremony made a big statement on disability inclusion this year. Among the presenters at the 2020 Oscar ceremony was Zack Gottagen. Zack, who has Down syndrome, gave away an important award. Hopefully this means the Hollywood film industry will give more opportunities to disabled actors.

And finally, Mumbai NGO VConnect Foundation has launched a mainstream guide for parents and caregivers working with children with hearing loss.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.