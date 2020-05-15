Trending Stories on NewzHook – 11 to 15 May

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The lockdown has hit companies hard. But many see in this crisis an opportunity to innovate. We spoke to organisations employing people with disabilities to see how they are coping with the changes this pandemic has brought.

Don’t miss our weekly campaign for May called #CovidWarriors where we are bringing to you stories of NGOs that are reaching out to people with disabilities during the lockdown period. This week we featured Divyang Foundation Trust from Kerala, which is focusing on disabled women.

The National Institute for the Empowerment of People with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) is producing transparent face masks called Nayan to help deaf and hard of hearing people overcome communication challenges.

Don’t miss out on Hello A11Y, a virtual conference that will be held on 21 May as part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. This is an effort to nurture an accessibility culture in India.

Not much is known about Brittle Bone Disease which affects a large number of people in India. There is still a long way to go to address the needs of people with this disease as experts shared with Newzhook in this special feature.

And finally do check out our new section NH Voice. Lots of interesting articles there by our readers. If you wish to see your name in that list, you can get published on NewzHook too!

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.