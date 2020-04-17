Trending Stories on NewzHook – 13 to 17 April

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

With the COVID-19/coronavirus lockdown likely to continue in parts across India, here at NewzHook we have started a separate category of stories tracking developments from the disability perspective. From support services by NGOs to government interventions and fun activities, you now have a dedicated space to keep track of what’s happening on this front.

What’s more, you can keep track of important advisories and notifications issued by the Centre and States because we have made them accessible for our visually impaired readers. You can click here to access the key advisories issued.

The first webinar in the Know Your Rights Webinar Series organised by the Javed Abidi Foundation, Disability Rights India Foundation and Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative saw a good response from people with and without disabilities. The webinar looked at the advocacy tools people should use to push disability-related issues. The webinars will be held every Friday for eight weeks. NewzHook, who is a media partner, will bring you the important developments from this series.

Our April campaign is on autism and this week we did a special feature on Satyam and Shivam Sharma. The twins were diagnosed with autism at the age of four and are exploring their talents in cooking and photography in a serious way.

The Suniye Support School for Hearing Impaired Children in New Delhi has empowered and enriched the lives of many deaf and hard of hearing children and their families. This year it marks 25 years of its existence, a good moment to look back at the impact it has made on the lives of countless families of deaf and hard of hearing children.

The lockdown is a good time to discover hidden talents believes Simran Chawla. This visually impaired beauty contest winner is hosting an online talent show called Talenteers, exclusively for disabled people. The best thing is that they can take part sitting at their homes.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.

Watch in Sign Language