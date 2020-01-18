Trending Stories on NewzHook – 13 to 17 Jan

News on accessibility dominated the headlines on NewzHook for much of this week. A widely shared story was on the shocking findings of an RTI by activist Akeel Usmani, which revealed that 19 states in India do not have even one disabled-friendly public or community toilet. In this list are some of the country’s richest states.

The Mumbai suburban train system is the lifeline of the financial capital but services are largely inaccessible for disabled people, something the Bombay High Court has taken note of. The court asked the Railways to take speedy steps to make services safe and accessible for disabled travellers.

Prominent disability rights groups came together to issue a strong statement against the Citizenship Amendment Act. They said the Centre’s move to bring in CAA/NRC/NPR would exclude disabled citizens.

Mumbai’s first big event for 2020 is here! We are talking about the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This is an event that has become very popular with the disabled community, something that makes Sporty Sikh Amarjeet Singh Chawla very happy. We did a profile on the 64-year-old blind marathoner who is already looking forward to his 151st marathon in 2021.

Also in sports, divisions have emerged between two key groups that make up the umbrella body of physically disabled cricket in India. One group has accused the other of mismanagement in an important election held recently. Stay tuned to NewzHook for regular updates on this developing story.

And finally our story on the emotional stress faced by families raising a child with autism was widely appreciated and shared by readers.

