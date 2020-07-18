Trending Stories on NewzHook – 13 to 17 July

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

This week board exam results were declared around India and many students with disabilities made headlines for their achievements. Thanks to the right support at home and in school, these students were able to give their best. Featured in our profiles were Arijeet Patil from Mumbai and Ananya Mishra of Hyderabad. We will be bringing you many more such stories.

Starting this week a new series on NewzHook called Independent Living where we feature easy to use accessible products that make daily chores easier to do. We start the series with vegetable choppers that reduce the time taken in the kitchen.

Eat great food and learn some sign language from the staff at RR Salem Biryani restaurant in Chennai, India’s first where sign language is the only mode of communication.

And finally this story was loved by many our viewers. Archana Vijayan from Kerala who aspires to be a doctor.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com.

Watch in Sign Language