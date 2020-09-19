Trending Stories on NewzHook – 14 to 18 September

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The big story this week was the campaign in Tamil Nadu by disability rights groups and parents and disabled candidates to stop education authorities from conducting the Class 10 board exams. After a meeting with the State Disability Commissioner, some concessions were granted but the government has refused to take back the decision.

Visually impaired cricketers have come together to support NGO Rising Flame‘s petition‘s campaign to make the Disney-Hotstar channel accessible ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020.

“I connected the children to the mainstream and involved them in extra curricular activities like sports and music”, says Sant Kumar Sahni, the visually impaired teacher from rural Bihar who has won the National Teacher’s Award this year.

‘Life in the Times of COVID-19: A Guide for Parents of Children with Disabilities’, a 10-page booklet launched by UNESCO and the University of Calicut in Kerala has gone global. The booklet has guidelines for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities and has been translated into seven foreign languages.

And finally our September campaign #InternationalWeekOfTheDeaf2020 featured para sportsperson Sagar Rajeev Badve, a swimmer who has won many laurels.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Mumbai’s Huafrid Bilimoria & Canada’s Casey Kidson.

Get-hooked

Mumbai’s Huafrid Bilimoria & Canada’s Casey Kidson to mark Dystonia Awareness Month with unique run

mandy mouse julia and aj gadgets

Get-hooked

Cartoons with disabled characters gets a thumbs up from parents & disability rights groups

Rahul Dravid is holding a book with the picture of GK Mahantesh

Get-hooked

Book on GK Mahantesh, Founder, Samarthanam, launched by Rahul Dravid

Image of cop attacking disabled rickshaw driver

Get-hooked

UP policeman suspended for assaulting disabled man, probe ordered

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Action for Autism marks 25 years, goal ahead is to focus on services for adults on the spectrum

Get-hooked

Understanding Phantom Limb Pain

Technology

Chatbot Mera Mitra aims to be the personal companion for all things to do with disability in India

Get-hooked

My journey with ‘Pehel’, My take by Dr Kinjal Chandra