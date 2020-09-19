Trending Stories on NewzHook – 14 to 18 September

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The big story this week was the campaign in Tamil Nadu by disability rights groups and parents and disabled candidates to stop education authorities from conducting the Class 10 board exams. After a meeting with the State Disability Commissioner, some concessions were granted but the government has refused to take back the decision.

Visually impaired cricketers have come together to support NGO Rising Flame‘s petition‘s campaign to make the Disney-Hotstar channel accessible ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020.

“I connected the children to the mainstream and involved them in extra curricular activities like sports and music”, says Sant Kumar Sahni, the visually impaired teacher from rural Bihar who has won the National Teacher’s Award this year.

‘Life in the Times of COVID-19: A Guide for Parents of Children with Disabilities’, a 10-page booklet launched by UNESCO and the University of Calicut in Kerala has gone global. The booklet has guidelines for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities and has been translated into seven foreign languages.

And finally our September campaign #InternationalWeekOfTheDeaf2020 featured para sportsperson Sagar Rajeev Badve, a swimmer who has won many laurels.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com



Watch in Sign Language