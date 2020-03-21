Trending stories on NewzHook – 16 to 20 March

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The government of India stepped up efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in a big way this week. As the number of cases kept rising across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a janata curfew on Sunday and asked people to remain indoors through the day to avoid more cases. But many of the measures announced remain inaccessible to the disabled community as the government websites are inaccessible to visually impaired people and there are no sign language videos either as our #StoryOfTheWeek highlighted.

With the outbreak putting a stop to schools and colleges, classes for disabled kids are growing online. Evoluer Solutions is conducting sessions on Zoom and many parents groups are also encouraging families to share videos online.

The sudden change in schedule can be disruptive especially for children with disabilities like autism and intellectual disorders who may experience anxiety. Talking to your kids about coronavirus is important. How to do it was the focus of one of our articles this week.

Staying healthy while indoors is important especially in these times. We looked at ways you can do that.

In other news, great news for travellers to Dehradun. If you visiting the Uttarakhand state capital, do check out the railway station which has become accessible to visually impaired people.

And a tip of the hat to a great initiative by NGO Samarthanam, which has started a new project for disabled women. Read all about it here.

This is all for this week's trending stories.

Watch in Sign Language