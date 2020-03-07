Trending Stories on NewzHook – 2 to 6 February

The number of people testing positive for the Coronavirus grew sharply in India this week causing alarm across the country. How does one stay safe? We put together an important piece outlining safety steps to be followed. So do take a look at this article.

3 March was World Hearing Day across the world and in India experts are advocating for universal newborn hearing screening to be mandated so that infants are tested early for hearing disabilities. There is some hope that things may finally move in this direction.

NGO Narayan Seva Sanstha hosted a talent show called Divya Heroes for disabled people in Ahmedabad. Team NSS is all set to host more such shows for disabled people to showcase their talents.

21 March is World Down Syndrome Day and here on NewzHook we are celebrating extraordinary achievements by people with Down syndrome as part of the March campaign. We started with Gopikrishna Verma, a dancer and aspiring actor who is all set to make his debut in a Malayalam movie.

And finally six blind students from Jadavpur University in West Bengal have created India’s first Braille graffiti. The graffiti has been made using tennis balls and cement and the aim is to make art and culture accessible to all.

