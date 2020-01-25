Trending Stories on NewzHook – 20 to 24 January

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

This week’s newsmaker was Kousalya Khartika, the first disabled crorepati of Kodeeswari, Tamil version of reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. 31-year-old Kouslaya is deaf and works as a junior assistant at the principal district court in Madurai. She plans to use the prize money to help a school for deaf kids in her hometown and travel to Italy or Switzerland.

Staying with Tamil Nadu, Chennai residents had some good news. The Greater Chennai Corporation has promised to build two new disabled-friendly children’s parks in the city. This is after the great response to the first park in Santhome

The other star of the week was Varun Sawant, the first person with autism to run a full marathon anywhere in Asia. The 21-year-old ran 42 kilometres in the 2020 Tata Mumbai Marathon in four hours and 27 minutes.



The Big Bazaar Preview Day Sale for disabled people on 20 and 21 January had a great response from customers across India. Thousands of people flocked to the stores for some great discounts and the joy of shopping in accessible surroundings.

Blind cricketers in Karnataka have some good news too. A training academy exclusively for blind cricketers has been promised in Bengaluru. This will surely encourage more blind youngsters to take up cricket

And good news for Delhi voters with the Election Commission of India taking steps to make voting accessible for people across disability types. We will keep tracking that story for you!

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.