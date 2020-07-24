Trending Stories on NewzHook – 20 to 24 July

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

There was plenty to celebrate on the education front with students with disabilities reporting outstanding academic results from across India. But is it premature to celebrate? A new report warns that the move to online education forced by the coronavirus pandemic may reverse the gains.

Are monetary incentives offered to disabled people during marriage regressive? The Bihar government’s move to offer one lakh rupees to couples where one partner is non-disabled has led to much outrage. But there are many disability rights leaders who also say that this calls for a nuanced approach and should be seen as a social welfare measure.

This week on My Take we brought to you the story of Apurva Joshi Damle, who is the second person in India with a hearing impairment to become a speech audiologist. A speech therapist she works with children and adults.

And staying with news about the deaf community, blogger Husna Naleer from Sri Lanka is helping to lift the veil off sensitive issues that affect the deaf community around the world.

And check out Devansh Chandra from Delhi. This 15-year-old with autism is a passionate singer whose love for music knows no boundaries.

This is all for this week's trending stories.

