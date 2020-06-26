Trending Stories on NewzHook – 22 to 26 June

Hello NewzHook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

This week a renewed demand was raised for Spinal Cord Injury to be included as a distinct disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and not under the locomotor disability category. A petition was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the NGO Nina Foundation.

Pratishtha Deveshwar, the feisty young disability rights advocate has made history as the first wheelchair user to get admission to Oxford University. Pratishtha plans to do a master’s degree in public policy and put that to use in disability advocacy.

Online treatment and therapies have come as a blessing for children and adults with disabilities. 1SpecialPlace is one such facility that is reaching out to the community.

And our campaign #CelebrateAutisticPride ends this week with a story on Nehal Tiwari. Just 21 years old, Nehal’s stone paintings are getting her quite a lot of attention in the world of art. Her work has been displayed at many exhibitions and she has a steady clientele.

Flowing Karma, a band of young musicians on wheelchairs, held their first live concert on YouTube. An initiative of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, this is India’s only band on wheels.

And finally do check out our new section NH Voice. Lots of interesting articles there by our readers. If you wish to see your name in that list, you can get published on Newz Hook too!

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Watch in Sign Language