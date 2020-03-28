Trending stories on NewzHook – 23 to 27 March

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Coronavirus dominated the news for the second week in a row. Here on NewzHook we kept our readers updated with the latest developments on this front. We had regular updates on the announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the janata curfew as well as the 21-day lockdown that was subsequently announced.

The disabled community has come forward in a big way to battle the outbreak. Among the heroes are healthcare professionals with disabilities who are taking great risks to screen and treat people for coronavirus.

Not to be left behind is the National Association of the Deaf which has created a database of sign language interpreters across India to help deaf patients visiting hospitals for being tested for coronavirus.

We also had plenty for stories for people stuck indoors due to the outbreak. From tips to be productive while working from home to guidelines for parents with disabled kids.

Our special coverage on Down Syndrome comes to a close this week and we brought you inspiring stories on Radhika Mallan, who is a wonderful example of how early intervention can change the lives of children with disabilities for the better.

We also brought you a profile Dr Rekha Ramachandran, who has played a big part in empowering parents across India.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.

