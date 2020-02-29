Trending Stories on NewzHook – 23 to 28 February

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Great news coming from Chennai this week where the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that it will build walkways at Marina Beach. That means, wheelchair users can easily access Chennai’s top tourist attraction.

Microsoft India and SBI Foundation announced plans to collaborate to create job opportunities for disabled youth in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector. This is a three-year programme.

NGO Aasman is hosting an exclusive fashion show for disabled people in Bengaluru this weekend. Over 35 people with disabilities will participate in the show.

This week the National Association for the Blind in New Delhi launched Beyond Eyes, a first of its kind assistive technology experience and resource centre for visually impaired people. The centre aims to enable the community to experience the empowering effect of assistive technologies.

And finally the Aluva Blind School in Kochi opened an exclusive park for disabled children on their campus.

This is all for this week's trending stories.

