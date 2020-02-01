Trending Stories on NewzHook – 27 – 31 January

newspapers stacked together

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

Its Budget day today and ahead of the big day NewzHook asked prominent members of the disabled community what their expectations were ahead of the big day. The last few years have been a disappointment for the community. Will that change this year?

The Padma Shri awards for 2020 have been announced and this year two disabled social workers have been honoured with India’s fourth biggest civilian honour. Javed Ahmed Tak from Jammu and Kashmir and S Ramakrishnan from Tamil Nadu.

In an exclusive interview to NewzHook, Javed dedicated the honour to the late disability rights leader Javed Abidi.

S Ramakrishnan, Founder-Director of Amar Seva Sangam, talked about what his future goals were.

Next week Delhi will go to the polls and every effort is being made to include disabled voters in this Assembly election. Nidhi Srivastava District Magistrate Central District Delhi and winner of the Best Electoral Practices Award spoke to us about her mission to introduce accessibility on a larger scale.

And finally in our Disability Influencers campaign, we featured the dynamic Preetha Thonnakkal who uses social media in innovative ways to raise awareness about disability.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.

