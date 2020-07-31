Trending Stories on NewzHook – 27 to 31 July

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The big story this week was the announcement that Indian sign language (ISL) would be standardised across India under the National Education Policy 2020. This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official launch. This means a move towards one sign language for all of India, a step that many in the deaf community have welcomed.

The plight of disabled cricketers dominated the headlines this week after Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) slammed Sourav Ganguly, President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for neglecting the plight of disabled cricketers during the lockdown.

The letter unleashed a storm with many disabled cricketers sharing their struggles during the lockdown. NewzHook brought to you the stories of these cricketers, many of whom have taken up manual labour to make ends meet.

Disabled contract teachers in Delhi municipal schools are struggling as the Delhi administration has not renewed their contracts after May. Many of them have been forced to sell samosas and jalebis to make ends meet.

And our July campaign #Friendship Goals came to an end this week with the story of Athira and Shampa from Kolkata. Friends from college, they have stayed close even after moving to different parts of the city. Read theirs and other such stories in the campaign.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com