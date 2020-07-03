Trending Stories on NewzHook – 29 June to 3 July

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

This week the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India sent a letter to seven NGOs proposing to alter certain key provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 relating to offences. The move has led to outrage with many activists calling this anti-disability and ‘pro-corporate’. Keep reading NewzHook as we track further developments in this story.

Special educators working on contract basis in Goa have not been paid their wages for 2019. The Goa Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter and asked the state education department to address the issue.

This month we are celebrating friendships and starting off this feature campaign were 19-year-olds Rinu and Keerthi whose first meeting sparked off a lifelong bond.

Kerala makes history this week as the first state in India to publish guidelines for therapy centres in the state making it the first in India to do so. Even better, the guidelines make it mandatory to include parents.

And finally disability rights activist Malvika Iyer launches an educational animated video highlighting the challenges faced by people with disabilities during the pandemic. You can watch the video in this story and Malvika plans to release many more.

Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com

Watch in Sign Language