Trending Stories on NewzHook – 3 to 7 February

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

February is the month the world remembers for Valentine’s Day and here on NewzHook we will bring to you stories on different aspects of love and disability.

In our month-long campaign #AllYouNeedIsLove we will bring to you stories of couples who show the world every day that disability is no barrier to finding true love and partnership. We started off with a story on Sharmila and Shivprasad who battled religious barriers to fight for their love.

There was plenty happening on the news front too. First was the disappointment over the lack of provisions for disabled people in Budget 2020. Then came the news that disabled soldiers who serve their full tenure will no longer be exempt from paying tax on their disability pension. Lot of outrage over that news on social media.

Great news for Maharashtra’s deaf community with the state government promising to set up an information cell and addressing longstanding issues relating to better education facilities.

Justice finally for the deaf minor in Chennai who was raped by 15 men in her apartment complex. A court in Chennai sentenced them to death for the horrific crime.

And finally the Film and Television Institute of India conducted a 10-day workshop in smartphone filmmaking for a group of disabled children and young adults in Jaipur. The students even made a film at the end of their training.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.