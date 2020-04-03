Trending stories on NewzHook – 30 Feb to 3 March

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

With the coronavirus lockdown forcing people indoors, this week we decided to focus on some of the fun things you can do to occupy yourself and your kids at home. One great way to ensure kids stay fit and healthy is yoga. Preetha Menon from Kochi shared the yoga asanas her son Sivaa practices everyday to stay healthy and calm. Yoga is especially great for children on the autism spectrum and Sivaa showed us his favourite asanas.

Another great way to stay entertained is to binge watch on your favourite shows and films. We put together a list of films that are Audio Description-enabled for our visually impaired readers.

20-year-old Jatin Patil from Navi Mumbai is using the lockdown to experiment with his cooking skills much to his family’s delight.

Also read about Anjan Satish, a disabled artist from Kochi, who is teaching drawing and painting to children with disabilities through a WhatsApp group during this lockdown period.

April is also Autism Awareness Month so do track NewzHook for inspiring stories about people with autism and their families. We started the campaign with a story on Roshan Sanjeev, whose parents have stood by him through the odds.

Akshay Bhatnagar, Rajasthan’s first person with autism to get admission to a mainstream college, shared his journey on My Take.

Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.

